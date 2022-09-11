 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a girls' day out with Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet on Saturday, proving her bond with new stepchildren.

Lopez, 53, enjoyed fun-filled moments with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she took her our for lunch in Beverly Hills. 

The two were all smiles while enjoying moments together. They were seen chatting, having lunch and walking down the street in the pictures shared by the Mail Online.


The actress, who is also a mother to twins Max and Emme, is going from strength-to-strength with her loved ones and spending quality time with them.

Affleck's new wife was looking gorgeous as she rocked a perm and a white T-shirt tucked into cream wide leg trousers. While, Violet also amazed onlookers as she donned a floral shirt dress and black ankle boots.

