Asia Cup 2022: What should Babar and Fakhar do while chasing target tonight?

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Fakhar Zaman take a run during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

As Pakistan bowlers are trying their best to restrict Sri Lanka as the latter was put to bat first by skipper Babar Azam after winning the toss, former captain Inzamamul Haq advised the batters to play aggressively.

He urged Babar and Fakhar Zaman to bat more aggressively and score runs rather than spend more time on the pitch.

Pakistan opted to field first against the Islanders in the grand finale of the Asian event at the Dubai International Stadium.

Batting has been a cause of concern for the team management as Babar, with the top score of 30 runs, has not been able to score runs as per his calibre, while the same has been the case with Fakhar.

Inzamam expressed hope for Pakistan's triumph in the Asia Cup 2022 championship match against unbeaten Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan's fight against Sri Lanka wasn't visible in the Super Four stage match between the two sides, but today we will celebrate the victory of the Men in Green Inshallah," the former cricketer said.

"Batters always gain confidence when they score, not by staying at the wicket," he added.