 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Archie, Lilibet likely to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Queen's funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Archie, Lilibet likely to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Queens funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet - who are in California with their grandmother Doria Ragland, may join their parents for the Queen's funeral. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are with their royal relatives on a difficult time, are considering flying their children to the UK. 

Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.

The couple’s kids, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, have already spent more than a week apart from their parents. Meghan and Harry, according to a source, are missing their kids and working out to bring them to the UK.

Harry and Meghan’s children have become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Queen’s death means Sussexes’ children have right to title HRH unless and until Charles changes protocols.

King Charles III has already expressed his love for Harry and Meghan and extended olive branch to the US-based prince and his wife. While, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also put their feud aside and appeared with the Sussexes during a walk outside the Windsor to show unity.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna looks like a barbie doll as she steps out with A$AP Rocky for a romantic date

Rihanna looks like a barbie doll as she steps out with A$AP Rocky for a romantic date
Oprah Winfrey is the cynosure of all eyes at TIFF, see photos

Oprah Winfrey is the cynosure of all eyes at TIFF, see photos
Royal expert shares shocking details about Prince Harry and Andrew's royal role

Royal expert shares shocking details about Prince Harry and Andrew's royal role
Lea Michele shares she contracts Covid-19, 'cannot return' to Broadway's Funny Girl for 10 days

Lea Michele shares she contracts Covid-19, 'cannot return' to Broadway's Funny Girl for 10 days
Britney Spears looks cool & calm in recent outing amid family issues

Britney Spears looks cool & calm in recent outing amid family issues
Leonardo DiCaprio looks cosy in white t-shirt during NYC stroll amid claims he’s interested in Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio looks cosy in white t-shirt during NYC stroll amid claims he’s interested in Gigi Hadid
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals ‘Queen’s death made me homesick’

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals ‘Queen’s death made me homesick’
William gives instructions to Kate, Harry and Meghan while greeting mourners

William gives instructions to Kate, Harry and Meghan while greeting mourners
Body language expert notices ‘discomfort’ in King Charles while mentioning Harry and Meghan

Body language expert notices ‘discomfort’ in King Charles while mentioning Harry and Meghan

Reporter under fire after referring to William, Kate as 'the other two royals'

Reporter under fire after referring to William, Kate as 'the other two royals'
Meghan Markle’s royal outing a ‘dog and pony show’: ‘Focus on Queen!’

Meghan Markle’s royal outing a ‘dog and pony show’: ‘Focus on Queen!’
Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Latest

view all