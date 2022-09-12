 
Monday Sep 12 2022
'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Barbarian, new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

"Barbarian," a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America's box office, earning an estimated $10 million on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The film, from 20th Century and New Regency, tells the story of a woman (played by English actress Georgina Campbell) who checks into an AirBnB-type house in a sketchy Detroit neighborhood only to find it has also been booked by Bill Skarsgard -- yes, the diabolical clown in the fright-filled "It" movies. Justin Long also stars.

"Barbarian" has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a "new horror classic." David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said its debut was "a good opening" for a low-budget horror film.

Another new release, fantasy adventure film "Brahmastra: Part One -- Shiva" from Disney subsidiary Star Studios, took in $4.4 million for second place -- a surprisingly strong showing for a Hindi-language Bollywood production playing in only 810 theaters.

It follows a young man named Shiva in modern-day India where his love for young Isha is complicated by his unexpected connection to a secret society. This is the first chapter in a trilogy.

In third place, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony action thriller "Bullet Train," at $3.3 million. Brad Pitt stars as a paid killer on a high-speed Japanese train.

Meantime, Paramount's enduring action flick "Top Gun: Maverick" -- which placed a surprising first last weekend in its 15th week out -- lost a bit of altitude. It took in $3.2 million for fourth place, even while nearing the $750 million mark overseas.

And in fifth, down one notch from last weekend, was Warner Bros.' family-friendly animation "DC League of Super-Pets," at $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Invitation" ($2.6 million)

"Lifemark" ($2.2 million)

"Beast" ($1.8 million)

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" ($1.7 million)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.3 million)

