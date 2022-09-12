 
Monday Sep 12 2022
'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'

Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along

Royal correspondent and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie lashed out at a senior royal biographer for spreading what he said conspiracy theories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "So it seems that William invited Harry and Meghan to a walkabout because they were planning to go on their own and had informed a USA TV station to come along. William found it and stopped it to keep it under control. No surprise there .Thank goodness."

Reacting to her tweet, Scobie wrote, "Imagine calling yourself a journalist and using internet conspiracy theories as a source."

