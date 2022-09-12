Ramiz Raja hopeful of World Cup win despite poor Asia Cup performance

Ramiz Raja gives Men in Green a pat on the back for reaching Asia Cup 2022 finale.



Says it was "a big effort" and fans are also supportive of Pakistan squad.

We need to understand that winning and losing is part of the game, says PCB chair.

The Men in Green had hard luck in the Asia Cup 2022 decider as they failed to perform well against now Asian champions Sri Lanka, despite taking a good start on Sunday.



The poor performance by the national squad in the second innings killed the hopes of 220 million Pakistanis who had been waiting to cherish a win amid the devastation caused by floods back home.

But Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja — who watched the match live from the Dubai International Stadium — is still hopeful that the Green Shirts will make a comeback and win the T20 World Cup slated to begin this October.



“We need to understand that winning and losing is part of the game. But due to dropped catches and lack of rhythm in batting we became the losing side," Ramiz said in a media talk outside the Dubai cricket stadium.

“Our batters should have played spin well. However, there wasn't any pressure of a knockout match. This team is capable of winning the T20 World Cup,” said Ramiz.

In his message to the team, the PCB chairman said that the cricket team should keep playing like this and that they will win big matches.

“It’s a big effort that we made it to the final. Fans are also supportive and back the team as we found this team after a long time,” he added.

