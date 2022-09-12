 
entertainment
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the royal fans as they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for Sunday’s royal walkabout.

Prince of Wales Prince William had reportedly invited his brother and Meghan Markle to join him and Kate Middleton to look at tributes for the Queen.

According to some reports, Meghan Markle and future Queen Kate Middleton barely acknowledged each other during the outing which clearly shows they are definitely not best friends.

The two were initially seen getting out of the same side of the car upon arrival, with the Princess of Wales quickly moving to the other side of the vehicle without waiting for Meghan to join her.

Now, a new photo is doing rounds on the internet that gives an insight into their strained relations.

In the picture, Meghan is seen gazing at Kate, and the former Suits actress face says it all.

It is also reported that Meghan and Kate also did not have any communication with each other during the hour-long engagement.

