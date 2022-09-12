 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jon Snow expresses delight for House of Dragon: 'I am really enjoying it'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Jon Snow went gaga over House of Dragon: I am really enjoying it
Jon Snow went gaga over House of Dragon: 'I am really enjoying it'

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington also known as Jon Snow is heaping praise on HBO's House of Dragon. 

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the actor said, "I'm really enjoying it," adding "My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

The Eternals actor also heaped praise on the originality of the series. "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing," he said. "I think that they've really done that."

Moreover, Kit Harrington is getting a new series titled Snow, sporting his famed character Jon Snow. The project was in development and confirmed by the author George R. R. Martin.

"It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin wrote on his website. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

On the other hand, House of the Dragon broke every HBO viewership record and emerge as the biggest series premiere with 1 million viewers trickling in to watch its first episode on Aug. 21.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor
Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview
Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production

Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production
Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’

Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’
‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role

‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role
King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament
Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch

Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch
‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’
Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles
‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’

‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’
King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

Latest

view all