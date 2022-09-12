 
Monday Sep 12 2022
Web Desk

Jon Snow expresses delight for House of Dragon: 'I am really enjoying it'

Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington also known as Jon Snow is heaping praise on HBO's House of Dragon. 

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the actor said, "I'm really enjoying it," adding "My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

The Eternals actor also heaped praise on the originality of the series. "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing," he said. "I think that they've really done that."

Moreover, Kit Harrington is getting a new series titled Snow, sporting his famed character Jon Snow. The project was in development and confirmed by the author George R. R. Martin.

"It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin wrote on his website. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

On the other hand, House of the Dragon broke every HBO viewership record and emerge as the biggest series premiere with 1 million viewers trickling in to watch its first episode on Aug. 21.

