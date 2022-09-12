Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death

The Duke of Sussex has released his first official statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.

In the statement, shared on his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website, Prince Harry called his late grandmother a ‘guiding compass’ and praised her ‘unwavering grace and dignity.’

Harry wrote, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he added.

In the loving memory of his grandmother, Harry recalled her words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

He also recalled beautiful memories with the late monarch, writing, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Last week, following news of the Queen’s death, Meghan and Harry had changed their Archewell website to a black page inscribed with the words “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”