WATCH: Ramiz Raja chides Indian journalist for saying Pakistanis 'aren't happy'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB/File
DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed displeasure after an Indian journalist asked him about fans' sentiment following the Men In Green's loss in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka.

After Pakistan's lacklustre performance against the island nation in Dubai, an Indian journalist confronted Raja with a hard-hitting question.

"Pakistani fans aren't happy, any message for them?" the Indian journalist asked the PCB chairman.

"Who is unhappy? You must be from India that's why [you are] asking this question. Your people must be very happy," the angry PCB boss replied.

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs after a poor batting show. A young Sri Lankan team lifted the sixth Asia Cup title for their country.

The poor performance by the national squad in the second innings killed the hopes of 220 million Pakistanis who had been waiting to cherish a win amid the devastation caused by floods back home.

But Raja — who watched the match live from the Dubai International Stadium — is still hopeful that the Green Shirts will make a comeback and win the T20 World Cup slated to begin this October.

