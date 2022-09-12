Live Video: King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession

 
King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth's coffin in funeral procession

The new King of England King Charles has just joined in the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth in Scotland.

Despite intense weather conditions King Charles and royal fans have started gathering for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession that is to head from Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to St Giles' Cathedral.

The procession will also include Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Duke of York, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, Anne, Princess Royal as well as her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Check it out Below:



