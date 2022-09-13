'Brahmastra' actors emptied out Karan Johar's pockets?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a mega-budget movie, roughly made up of a whopping INR 410 crore, making it the most expensive movie ever made in Bollywood.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film is doing wonders at the box office, as the star-studded movie has crossed the INR 200 crore mark and eyeing to enter the 500 crore club.

As per the latest media reports, Ranbir Kapoor who sported the titular character of Shiva has reportedly been paid around INR 25 to 30 crore for the film, according to News18 and Bollywood Life. The amount is double what the actor charged in his earlier film, Shamshera, as per Business Insider.

The lead heroine of the film has been given a paycheck of nearly INR 10 to 12 crore, as per News18 and Bollywood Life. The RRR actor is considered one of the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema, including getting INR 20 crore for the critically-acclaimed film Gangubai Kathiawadi, according to India Today.

If grapevine to believe, Big B typically charges a sum of INR 10 to 30 crore for each film, as per IMDB. However, for Ayan Mukerji's film, the Sholay actor reportedly received a salary between INR 8 to 10 crore.

As per the rumour mill, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's role is the most crucial in the film. The 63-year-old Telugu actor, who has over 100 films to his name, has been paid INR 9 to 11 crore for the film, according to News 18 and Bollywood Life.

Naagin-famed Mouni Roy, the main antagonist, has been paid INR 3 crore, per News18 and Bollywood Life.



