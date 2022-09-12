Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey put on stylish appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of A Jazzman's Blues on Sunday.

The seasoned TV host, 68, looks effortlessly chic as she slipped into a black blazer and matching trousers with silver pinstripes running up and down her outfit.



To elevate her look Oprah added a touch of glamour with black high heels and donned a pair of glasses with red lenses.

She finished off her glam look by fixing her dark locks into a tight ponytail.

The Mississippi native flashed a huge grin for spectators as she made her way into the event.

Meanwhile, Perry, 52, wore a dark brown dinner jacket and matching brown trousers to the suave affair.

Photo credits: DailyMail

He posed alongside Oprah and the mother of his son Gelila Bekele at the event.

The film will come out on Netflix later this month on September 23.

Earlier, she was spotted with Perry at the world premiere of the new documentary about the late Hollywood screen legend Sidney Poitier.



