 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey put on stylish appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of A Jazzman's Blues on Sunday.

The seasoned TV host, 68, looks effortlessly chic as she slipped into a black blazer and matching trousers with silver pinstripes running up and down her outfit.

To elevate her look Oprah added a touch of glamour with black high heels and donned a pair of glasses with red lenses.

She finished off her glam look by fixing her dark locks into a tight ponytail.

The Mississippi native flashed a huge grin for spectators as she made her way into the event.

Meanwhile, Perry, 52, wore a dark brown dinner jacket and matching brown trousers to the suave affair.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

He posed alongside Oprah and the mother of his son Gelila Bekele at the event.

The film will come out on Netflix later this month on September 23.

Earlier, she was spotted with Perry at the world premiere of the new documentary about the late Hollywood screen legend Sidney Poitier.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video
Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud

Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church
Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes

Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Latest

view all