Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

file footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly only ‘let go’ after she had ‘tidied’ up her royal duties, passing away at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland on September 8, 2022.



The monarch died at her favourite residence on September 8, 2022, after months of enduring health and mobility issues, and as per a source close to the Queen, she was ‘ready to let go’ after fulfilling some major duties, like welcoming the new UK Prime Minister.

Just about two days before her death, Queen Elizabeth notably met outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson before holding her first meeting with new PM Liz Truss, with pictures showing her looking especially frail.

Talking about the meeting, a close source told The Times: “I think she felt that with the change of prime minister she had finished tidying everything up, as she had been doing, and then simply let go.”

Queen Elizabeth II has been succeeded by her eldest son, now King Charles III, who made his first official speech as the new monarch over the weekend.

He said: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”