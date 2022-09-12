 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew will reportedly plan an important part in his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, even after being forced to retreat from the royal family after sex abuse allegations.

Express UK quoted royal author Phil Dampier as suggesting that the disgraced Duke of York could be expected to have a front-and-center role in the Queen’s funeral as the royal family is reportedly ‘putting aside’ scandals to come together to pay respect to the late Queen.

Talking to LBC, Dampier said: “I think Prince Andrew will have a fairly prominent role.”

He went on to add: “We have already seen that outside Balmoral when he was comforting his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who are clearly very upset by the touching floral tributes.

Dampier also noted that Prince Andrew “seemed to be almost taking charge of the rest of the royals” when the family stepped out of Windsor on Saturday, September 10, 2022 to see flowers put down by mourners.

The author further said: “I think he will have a prominent role at the funeral and I don’t think anyone can begrudge him this, despite the scandals he’s been involved in. He was extremely close to the Queen; he probably saw more of her than any of the other siblings towards the end.”

“He lived just down the road at the Royal Lodge and saw her virtually every day and looked after her. I don't think anyone would begrudge seeing a son grieve for his mother,” Dampier concluded.

Prince Andrew had earlier been forced to retreat back from his public role in the monarchy after he was accused of having illicit sexual relations with a minor and over his connections to convicted American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

After he was taken to court over sexual abuse allegations, Prince Andrew was stripped off his HRH style and military titles. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video
Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud

Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud
Jason Earles attends GOT 7's fan meeting session

Jason Earles attends GOT 7's fan meeting session
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church
Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry
Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes

Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes

Latest

view all