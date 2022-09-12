 
pakistan
Monday Sep 12 2022
LHC constitutes three-member bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's passport plea

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter
  • Members also include Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.
  • Full bench will hear Maryam Nawaz's plea on September 14.
  • PML-N leader approached court for release of her passport.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday constituted a three-member bench to hear the petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking the return of her passport. 

The members of the full bench — headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti — include Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and others.

Read more: LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea

The full bench of the Lahore High Court will hear Maryam's plea on September 14. Earlier on September 8, an LHC judge excused himself from hearing the PML-N vice president's application for the return of her passport.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Last week, the PML-N leader approached the court for the release of her passport that she had surrendered in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

Back in April this year, a division bench of the LHC had recused itself from a petition filed by Maryam for the return of her passport as she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the month of Ramadan.

