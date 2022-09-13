Balochistan flood death toll rises to 278 after 8 more die

Heavy rains inundated a large portion of Balochistan. APP

Balochistan continues to be devastated by unprecedented rainfall coupled with massive flooding. Eight more people have lost their lives in the province over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 278, Geo News reported.

At least eight deaths were reported in the rain- and flood-related incidents during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan.

The deceased include six men and two women. The deaths were reported in the Jhal Magsi district, said the report.

According to the PDMA report, the number of people who have died in Balochistan has reached 278 since June 1. The deceased include 132 men, 63 women and 83 children, according to the report.

At least 172 people sustained injuries in various rain-related accidents in the province. Meanwhile, a total of 64,385 houses were damaged in Balochistan due to excessive flooding and rains. Also, over 270,444 livestock have fallen victim to flooding.

According to the PDMA report, crops covering 200,000 acres of land have been damaged so far. The flash floods have washed away 22 bridges in the province. Roads covering 2,200 kilometres have also been severely affected.