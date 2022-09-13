 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'definitely' pursuing Gigi Hadid: 'Getting to know each other'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid could be the new 'it' Hollywood couple.

A source close to the two tells PEOPLE that Leo has his eyes on the supermodel, weeks after split from ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone.

"They are getting to know each other," they revealed, adding the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," they continued.

A third source adds: "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

The dating rumours come amid ageist attacks on Leo, blaming the star for only dating celebrities under the age of 25.

More From Entertainment:

Adele hints 'wedding', flashes mysterious ring at Beyoncé bash

Adele hints 'wedding', flashes mysterious ring at Beyoncé bash
Prince Harry advised to cancel tell-all memoir after his nod to King Charles

Prince Harry advised to cancel tell-all memoir after his nod to King Charles
Queen's coffin set to arrive in London: security beefed up at Buckingham Palace

Queen's coffin set to arrive in London: security beefed up at Buckingham Palace
Queen's four children perform traditional Vigil around coffin of their late mother

Queen's four children perform traditional Vigil around coffin of their late mother
Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos

Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos
Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter
Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident

Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident
'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI

'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI
Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH
Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday

Latest

view all