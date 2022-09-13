 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Emmy Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' cast steal the spotlight on red carpet

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Squid Game team walk the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022 and the internet is breaking from their photos

Squid Game's cast members made a stunning appearance at the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022.

Emmy Awards 2022 took place on September 12 and were attended by many celebrities including the popular K-drama Squid Game's team.

Jung Ho Yeon, Oh Young Soo, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk made a stunning entry on the red carpet ahead of the award show.

Lee Jung Jae’s girlfriend Lim Se Ryung also attended the glamorous event and was seen clicking pictures with the Squid Game lead actor.

The cast appeared before People Magazine to reveal the details about the after party where Jung Ho Yeon spilled her plans of dancing at the party. 

Even E! News featured Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon who showed excitement for the event during their interview.

NBC’s TODAY also dropped a chaotic video of the Squid Game team.

According to Soompi, the K-drama Squid Game recently set the bar high for all K-dramas by securing 14 nominations for Emmy, from which six of them were presented in the event. 

 

