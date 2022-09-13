Queen demise is golden 'peacemaking' moment for Prince William, Harry: Oprah

Oprah Winfrey is sharing her two cents over the coming together of Prince William and Harry.

The brothers, who united outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, read affectionate tributes to their granny Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think in all families - you know, my father passed recently, this summer - and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking," she told Extra.



"And hopefully, there will be that."

This comes after Harry, in 2021, sat in with Oprah to spill bombshell details of his and Meghan Markle's life with the royal family, indicating that Charles and William were 'stuck' into the system.



Earlier, during a chat with Gayle King on CBS, Oprah admitted that she did not know her sit-in with the Sussexes would be 'bombshell.'



"I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else," she admitted to Gayle.

"I was doing an interview to offer them a platform to tell their story about why they left, and that was my number one intention was just clarity on 'why did you leave?'"

Oprah continued: "And so some of the things that were revealed in that interview came as a surprise to me and those surprises are now referred to as 'bombshell'.