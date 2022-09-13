 
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'distant' body language is decoded by netizens.

The Wales couple, that walked alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle to see Queen admirers, exuded shocking body language on their engagement.

"Where in hell is #Catherine? A picture speaks a thousand words! Such distance between her and her husband. Such a big gap! Did #Kate walk before her husband #PrinceWilliam? Awkward!" noted a fan referencing a photo of Kate and William walking separate from one another.

On the contrary, fans praised Harry for 'protecting' wife Meghan as she affectionately held her hand throughout the engagement.

"Love, support, strength, togetherness. So many moments today reminded me of their first walkabout in Nottingham after the engagement was announced," wrote a Sussex fanpage on the micro-blogging app.

They added: "Different circumstances but Harry protecting his wife and Meghan supporting her husband are a constant."


