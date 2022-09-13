‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers

Britney Spears is under fire for body shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers in latest social media rant about conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hit-maker seemingly threw shade at her former rival attracting severe criticism from her followers as they asked her to delete the post.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small…” the pop star wrote in her post.

“I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” she added.

The Princess of Pop went on about how conservatorship snatched away her right of freedom over her own life which lasted for 13 long years.



“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”

She attached a picture of quote by Rodney Dangerfield with her caption, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Fans that usually support the singer on her rants, were not happy with Spears’ note as they bashed her for putting others down as one wrote, “Britney… body shaming is out.”

“Body shaming others is not the move,” one user commented as another added, “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing.”

“Girl nah delete this & go find a source of self love without dragging down other woman’s bodies. it’s gross to post something like this,” one comment read.

“Yeah, No. Not cool,” one unimpressed user said while another expressed his disappointment, “This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney.”

“Offensive in so many ways,” one user wrote as another penned, “Wow. This is really offensive. People need to stop applauding everything she says. This is mean spirited.”