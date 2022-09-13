 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

BLACKPINK Lisa solo track MONEY smashing new record: find out
BLACKPINK Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out

BLACKPINK's Lisa b-side single solo track MONEY sets new high sales record in USA.

On September 13, Allkpop claimed that the single from Lisa's debut solo album, LALISA, has sold more than 500,000 units in the United States.

Lisa is the second female artist from Korea to reach this milestone and now she is qualified to receive a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 albums in the US was BLACKPINK's Jennie with her solo debut song, SOLO.

Even though it is a side track, BLACKPINK's Lisa MONEY has earned a tonne of affection from fans worldwide since its release in September.

In fact, MONEY has been breaking records on Spotify for attaining specific numbers of streams in the shortest amount of time. The fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams is this one.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims

Prince Harry 'still wants’ his memoir published this year, royal biographer claims

King Charles says 'Quran' has taught him value of 'togetherness in prayer'

King Charles says 'Quran' has taught him value of 'togetherness in prayer'
‘Succession’ creator throws major shade at King Charles III during 2022 Emmys speech

‘Succession’ creator throws major shade at King Charles III during 2022 Emmys speech
Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why

Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why
Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’

Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’
Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death

Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death
‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers

‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers
Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside

Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside
Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford

Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'

Latest

view all