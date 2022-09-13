BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out

BLACKPINK Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new record: find out

BLACKPINK's Lisa b-side single solo track MONEY sets new high sales record in USA.

On September 13, Allkpop claimed that the single from Lisa's debut solo album, LALISA, has sold more than 500,000 units in the United States.

Lisa is the second female artist from Korea to reach this milestone and now she is qualified to receive a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 albums in the US was BLACKPINK's Jennie with her solo debut song, SOLO.

Even though it is a side track, BLACKPINK's Lisa MONEY has earned a tonne of affection from fans worldwide since its release in September.

In fact, MONEY has been breaking records on Spotify for attaining specific numbers of streams in the shortest amount of time. The fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams is this one.