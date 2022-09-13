 
entertainment
Matt Smith rules out comparison between House of Dragon and Game of Thrones

House of Dragon actor Matt Smith clarified that Game of Thrones and House of Dragon are mostly two different series, as per Hindustan Times.

The Daemon Targaryen explained, "I watched all eight seasons of Thrones. I had a lot of friends in it, and I’d been a fan along with everyone else who watched it, so I felt I had a sense and an idea of the world that we would see in House of the Dragon.

"But I think it’s important to state that we are not making that show. We are trying to make something that whilst it is based in the same world and invariably has the same tone; it is something original with a new set of actors and a new feeling and a new direction.”

Moreover, Smith pointed out that the show has a mixture of a family drama as it bogged down into the power tussle between the powerful members of House Targaryen.

“Targaryens are a family at war. And that’s a story that happens again and again throughout history. In some ways, they are a normal family, but in others, they are a very strange family – with dragons,” the actor added.

House of the Dragon is rooted in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. It was a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones based on the book A Song of Ice and Fire.

Helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the series roped in George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, along with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt, as executive producers. 

