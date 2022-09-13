 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon sets temperatures soaring with blue strapless dress

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Reese Witherspoon stole the show in a gorgeous blue sequin dress as she attended the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 46-year-old actress put on a stylish figure at the high-profile event as she posed for a set of photos before making her way toward the function's main area.

The Legally Blonde star has been put up for the Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

Witherspoon donned a dark blue sequin dress and looked every inch the Hollywood A-lister while attending the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

To add more glamour to her look the Academy Award-winning performer also rocked a chic set of jet-black high-heeled shoes.

The Election star accessorized with a gorgeous necklace and a glittering pair of earrings.

Witherspoon also shared a video to her Instagram account, in which she was seen getting ready for the awards ceremony, on Monday afternoon.

The actress portrays Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show, which premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming service in 2019.

The Morning Show, which has run for two seasons, has received widespread critical acclaim ever since its debut.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle
Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King
Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Queen's coffin heads to London as thanksgiving service in Belfast ends

Queen's coffin heads to London as thanksgiving service in Belfast ends
HBO sweeps at the Emmys, leaves Netflix behind

HBO sweeps at the Emmys, leaves Netflix behind
How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she knew she wanted to marry Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she knew she wanted to marry Travis Barker

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

Latest

view all