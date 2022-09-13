Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon sets temperatures soaring with blue strapless dress

Reese Witherspoon stole the show in a gorgeous blue sequin dress as she attended the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 46-year-old actress put on a stylish figure at the high-profile event as she posed for a set of photos before making her way toward the function's main area.

The Legally Blonde star has been put up for the Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

Witherspoon donned a dark blue sequin dress and looked every inch the Hollywood A-lister while attending the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

To add more glamour to her look the Academy Award-winning performer also rocked a chic set of jet-black high-heeled shoes.



The Election star accessorized with a gorgeous necklace and a glittering pair of earrings.

Witherspoon also shared a video to her Instagram account, in which she was seen getting ready for the awards ceremony, on Monday afternoon.

The actress portrays Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show, which premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming service in 2019.

The Morning Show, which has run for two seasons, has received widespread critical acclaim ever since its debut.



