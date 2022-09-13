 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Lee Jung Jae's girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Squid Game Lee Jung Jae at the Emmy Award 2022
                                  'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae at the Emmy Award 2022

Lee Jung Jae of Squid Game walks Emmys red carpet girlfriend and fans shower their love over the power couple.

Emmy Awards 2022 marked Squid Game’s huge success as the cast secured major wins including Lee Jung Jae’s historic win for the Best Actor in Drama Series.

As the pictures of the cast making their entrance on the red carpet and attending the award show went viral on the internet, Lee Jung Jae’s girlfriend Im Se Ryung gained immense attention.

As per the reports of Koreaboo, the couple looked graceful during their presence at Emmy’s red carpet, where they posed for the media.

Lee Jung Jae dressed up in a tuxedo while his girlfriend complimented him with a white dress and elegant ceremonial accessories.

Lee Jung Jaes girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022

Fans showered their love, admiration, and enviousness for the real-life chaebol heiress in their comments.

Lee Jung Jaes girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022
Lee Jung Jaes girlfriend takes limelight of Emmy Awards 2022


More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?
King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queen's coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence offers wise words to 'Hunger Games' prequel cast
The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time
Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez drops jaws in gorgeous white halter dress

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Latest

view all