Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Actress Selma Blair received a standing ovation from the crowd at the 2022 Emmy Awards Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, amid her courageous yearslong battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Legally Blonde star was showered with cheers as she made her way to center stage, telling the audience 'I am so, so honored,' and thanking them as her eyes welled with tears.

The Cruel Intentions star was the award show's final presenter of the evening.

'I am honored to be here this evening to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series, said Blair, who looked stunning in a black Alexander McQueen gown with yellow embellishments and her blonde locks neatly parted to the side.

The actress, who is mother to son Arthur, 11, with ex Jason Bleick, 2018 went public with her diagnosis, which has impacted her ability to speak and use her left leg. She detailed her journey in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

The American Crime Story alum on Saturday revealed that she will be on the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars, partnering with pro dancer Sasha Farber.



Blair told E! News, 'I'm so happy, so invigorated by this,' adding that her stint on the series marks a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing - not just healing, but finding strength and support.'

The Anger Management star told the outlet that she hopes to spread awareness about multiple sclerosis, which impacts a person's brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.



