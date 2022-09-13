 
Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father 

Mike White has honoured his father by dedicating his first of three White Lotus Emmy Awards to his father.

As he accepted the award for outstanding directing for a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, the 52-year-old briefly mentioned that his father, Mel White, is "struggling."

"I wanna thank my parents, I love my parents, my mom let me be the weird kid I wanted to be, and my dad who's struggling right now," White said of Mel, 82. "Thank you so much for letting me honor him tonight."

White didn't provide additional details on Mel's struggle, whether it be health concerns or personal discomforts.

White previously appeared on The Amazing Race's 14th installment with his father in 2009. The duo competed in three legs of the competition.

On Monday, White won back-to-back Emmy awards for writing and directing The White Lotus. He also brought home a third trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Other White Lotus awards given during the Emmys included the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series to Murray Bartlett and outstanding supporting actress in a limited series to Jennifer Coolidge. Season 2 of The White Lotus is expected to premiere on HBO in October.

