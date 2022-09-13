 
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

Princess Anne, Queen's only daughter, shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother as Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in London on Tuesday.

The Princess of Royal, who accompanied the Queen's coffin on the journey from Scotland to London, has released the touching statement on Instagram. 

Anne wrote: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting." 

She added: "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

The Princess thanked the supporters: I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch. To my mother, the Queen, thank you."

The plane carrying the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London has landed at RAF Northolt in west London.

