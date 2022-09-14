Exclusive picture shows King Charles, Harry and Meghan before Queen's coffin received

 
Exclusive picture shows King Charles, Harry and Meghan before Queens coffin received

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared an exclusive picture from the moments before the Queen's coffin was received at the Grand Entrance.

The picture features King Charles, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Markle.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Scobie wrote, "No photos from inside Buckingham Palace this evening, but moments captured before the Queen’s coffin was received at the Grand Entrance by family have given a glimpse, including this frame by Jeremy Selwyn featuring King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

