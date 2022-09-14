 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid 'taking it slow' as they jump romance level

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are taking their budding romance to a new level, reveals insider.

Speaking to Page Six in an exclusive chat, a source close to the supermodel and the actor reveals they are “mostly hanging out with groups,” adding, “and solo a handful of times.”

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships,” they add, “He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

This comes after the rumoured couple was spotted st Richie Akiva and Darren Dzenciol's party Saturday night.

The pair have gone out on solo dates and are still “getting to know each other.”

