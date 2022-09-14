 
Netflix upcoming movie 'The School for Good and Evil' showcases an 'epic battle'

Netflix upcoming movie 'The School for Good and Evil' showcases an 'epic battle'

To unleash the truth behind every fairy tale, Netflix brings a unique tale of two best friends with opposite traits at a magic school.

The streaming giant dropped an intense trailer for the upcoming movie The School for Good and Evil, and the film will be released on October 19, 2022.

The movie is based on a best-selling novel series by Soman Chainani and directed by Paul Feig.

The story follows two best friends Agatha and Sophie, who are enrolled in a magic school where the heroes and villains of every fairy tale are trained.

Sophie is confident to be a part of the School of Good, while Agatha is a perfect fit for the School of Evil. However, when the girls get enrolled in the school their roles are reversed. Both friends then get to learn about who they truly are.


Cast List:

  • Cate Blanchett (Narrator)
  • Sophia Anne Caruso
  • Sofia Wylie
  • Charlize Thero
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Ben Kingsley
  • Laurence Fishburne
  • Rachel Bloom
  • Kerry Washingto
  • Patti LuPon
  • Rob Delaney
  • Mark Heap
  • Earl Cave
  • Rosie Graham


As can be seen in the trailer, the school is divided into two sections one for good and the other for evil.

Watch the Trailer:


