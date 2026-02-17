Taylor Swift becomes part of US Olympic team: ‘showgirls on ice'

Taylor Swift becomes part of US Olympic team with special surprise

Taylor Swift just became the “honorary captain of the Winter Games” as per her fans as she dropped a dropped a major surprise for Swifties and Olympics enthusiasts alike.

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician she played a crucial role for the Team USA figure skaters by appearing in the special promo for The Blade Angels – a trio of athletes Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

With the background score of Opalite, Taylor narrated the inspiring stories of the ‘showgirls on ice’ and promised that they would “capture your heart with their stories”. The video was released just ahead of the programme on Tuesday.

“Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she’s fought, and about how the ones she’s lost have meant as much as the wins,” the singer said.

“As for Alyssa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, but then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now,” the popstar elucidated.

And finally for Isabeau, she said, “I mean, she’s destiny personified. Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nona, her grandma, lived exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink. When you skate like you’re meant to be out there, history has a funny way of showing up.”

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s Olympic promo

Fans were excited and appreciated the participation in hyping up the team’s morale for the games.

“Taylor Swift narrating the Team USA figure skating intro while Opalite plays in the background is the level of production we deserve in 2026,” one fan wrote on X. “Seeing the grit and grace of the women’s team paired with her voice is absolute chills. She really went from the Eras Tour to being the honorary captain of the Winter Games. Whether you’re here for the quadruple jumps or the bridge of the song, we are all winning.

Another added, “This is such a huge spotlight for the women’s team! Hopefully, this brings a lot of new eyes to the sport before the games.”

While one user said that “Taylor narrating the Olympic team? Main character energy.”