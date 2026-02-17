Jada Pinkett slams recent ‘false' claims related to Will Smith's pal

Jada Pinkett Smith has pushed back strongly against what she has described as “false” and “nonsense” allegations made by one of Will Smith’s former friends, asking a court to throw out a $3 million lawsuit filed against her.

Earlier this month, Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, filed a motion seeking dismissal of the case brought by musician Bilaal Salaam, according to documents confirmed by Page Six.

In the filing, Jada argued that the claims are “false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at” her and the Smith family.

She further claimed that the lawsuit is an attempt to punish her for her “constitutionally protected speech on a matter of intense public interest about her family,” and accused Salaam of having a “fixation” on the family.

Jada also stated that she never mentioned Salaam by name when the alleged incident at the centre of the case supposedly took place in September 2021.

TMZ first reported on the filing.

Salaam filed his lawsuit in November 2025, alleging that Jada confronted him at Will Smith’s birthday party held at the Regency Calabasas Common on 25 September 2021.

The musician, who described himself as Will’s “best friend for nearly 40 years,” claimed that Jada threatened him during the event.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Salaam alleged that the actress told him he would “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her personal business.”

He also accused Jada of launching a “retaliatory campaign” after he allegedly refused to assist with crisis management following Will Smith’s widely publicised slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The lawsuit stated that Salaam’s reputation was damaged, his health declined and he suffered financial losses and emotional trauma due to what he described as Jada’s “malicious, intentional, and reckless conduct.”

However, this was not the first time Salaam had made explosive claims involving Will Smith.

In November 2023, Will’s representative denied Salaam’s allegation that he once witnessed the actor engaging in inappropriate acts with Duane Martin.

At the time, Will’s rep said, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Jada’s latest court filing makes clear she intends to fight the lawsuit, insisting the accusations have no factual basis and should not proceed.