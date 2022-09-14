 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming 'The Stranger', a film inspired by true events, trailer is out now, release date, more

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Netflix upcoming The Stranger a film inspired by true events, trailer is out now, release date, more
Netflix upcoming 'The Stranger' a film inspired by true events, trailer is out now, release date, more

Netflix gears for an upcoming suspenseful thriller The Stranger, after the official premiere at Cannes, the film is now all set to release in Cinemas in Australia on October 6, 2022. 

The movie will release on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

The Stranger is a story in which a small circle of undercover cops disguised as criminals, working for a strong criminal network, set out on an operation in order to hunt a murderer who has escaped conviction for eight years.

The movie is supposedly inspired by a real event in which the cops arrest the main culprit behind the case of Daniel Morcombe's abduction and murder.

The Crime Thriller is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.


Cast List:

  • Joel Edgerton
  • Sean Harris
  • Steve Mouzakis
  • Jada Alberts
  • Brendan Cooney
  • Mike Foenander
  • Alan Dukes
  • Matthew Sunderland
  • Jeff Lang 


Watch the Trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?
Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick
‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern

‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern
Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king

Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king
Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why

Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why
Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle
Kendall Jenner finally shows interest in settling down with Devin Booker: Insider

Kendall Jenner finally shows interest in settling down with Devin Booker: Insider

Psychic spots strange detail in Queen final picture: 'I was worried about her'

Psychic spots strange detail in Queen final picture: 'I was worried about her'
King Charles, Camilla 'love child' wants 'answers' as William becomes Prince of Wales

King Charles, Camilla 'love child' wants 'answers' as William becomes Prince of Wales

Latest

view all