Netflix upcoming 'The Stranger' a film inspired by true events, trailer is out now, release date, more

Netflix gears for an upcoming suspenseful thriller The Stranger, after the official premiere at Cannes, the film is now all set to release in Cinemas in Australia on October 6, 2022.

The movie will release on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

The Stranger is a story in which a small circle of undercover cops disguised as criminals, working for a strong criminal network, set out on an operation in order to hunt a murderer who has escaped conviction for eight years.

The movie is supposedly inspired by a real event in which the cops arrest the main culprit behind the case of Daniel Morcombe's abduction and murder.

The Crime Thriller is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.





Cast List:

Joel Edgerton

Sean Harris

Steve Mouzakis

Jada Alberts

Brendan Cooney

Mike Foenander

Alan Dukes

Matthew Sunderland

Jeff Lang





Watch the Trailer:







