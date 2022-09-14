Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber celebrate their four-year anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate their four-year anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may have had to put in a lot of effort in their relationship, but the couple have made it through four years of marriage.

Hailey shared a series of adorable photos on her IG handle said that the singer was “the most beautiful human”.

“4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you.”





Fans and celebrities poured in their love for the couple. Kim Kardashian commented “I love you guys”, whereas Khloe Kardashian left a series of hearts on the post.

Justin on the other hand shared sweet couple photo where he is seen cuddling his wife and a tiny dog in bed. Bieber wishes his “best friend” a happy anniversary and admitted that she makes him better.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and held a second, more traditional ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina a year later. Two years before tying the knot privately, the Baby hitmaker predicted that he might have found “the One”.



In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model talked openly about her relationship with the singer. “He’s still the person that I want to be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.

She went on, “At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know, eventually, when kids come into the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”