King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

King Charles has reportedly promised fans an imminent update on the titles of Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace offered this ‘riveting update’ on Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

The spokesperson began by saying that the website will update the children’s titles on the website “as and when we get information.”

“While the website was updated for the Waleses, clearly updating love on a website doesn't quite work so we've not quite done that but clearly he does love them.”

“We will be working through updating the website as and when we get information.”

Before concluding he further addressed the rumour of Archie and Lilibet becoming Prince and Princess, and explained, “At the moment, we're focused on the next 10 days and as and when we get information, we will update that website.”

