Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started causing incredulity tensions regarding the incoming memoir.



An inside source close to The Telegraph has issued this revelation warning.

They began by admitting, “It’s quite hard to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you.”

Another later chimed in to add, “The general reaction to Harry and Meghan’s behaviour has been one of incredulity.” Prince Harry's tell-all memoir is expected to be released by the end of the year and is predicted to add even more strain to the brothers' relationship.”

“Harry and William have struggled to see eye to eye since the Sussexes stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.”