 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started causing incredulity tensions regarding the incoming memoir.

An inside source close to The Telegraph has issued this revelation warning.

They began by admitting, “It’s quite hard to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you.”

Another later chimed in to add, “The general reaction to Harry and Meghan’s behaviour has been one of incredulity.” Prince Harry's tell-all memoir is expected to be released by the end of the year and is predicted to add even more strain to the brothers' relationship.”

“Harry and William have struggled to see eye to eye since the Sussexes stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’
Watch: UK streets lined with Queen Elizabeth fans awaiting final meeting

Watch: UK streets lined with Queen Elizabeth fans awaiting final meeting
King Charles staff at Clarence House told they could lose jobs

King Charles staff at Clarence House told they could lose jobs
Amber Heard got the ‘rough end’ of Johnny Depp trial, says Brian Cox

Amber Heard got the ‘rough end’ of Johnny Depp trial, says Brian Cox
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince William into ‘PR ploy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince William into ‘PR ploy’
Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'

Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'
King Charles will delegate some royal duties after Queen’s death

King Charles will delegate some royal duties after Queen’s death
Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot
Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dialogues, here’s why

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dialogues, here’s why
Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Latest

view all