Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Harry addresses ‘intimate memoir' release amid Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry breaks down his intentions regarding the ‘intimate and heartfelt’ memoir he’s planned on releasing this year.

This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The insider told Mail Online that the memoir has effectively been pushed back to 2023 in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

This insight followed biographer Tom Bower’s admission about Prince Harry’s plans.

At the time of his own memoir’s release, Mr Bower told GB News, “I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November.”

“Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it will be a breach of contract. That's what I'm told.”

