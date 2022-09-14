 
'Little Things' prequel 'Jab Dhruv met Kavya' now streaming on Audible

Mithila and Dhruv reunite for an audio season of Little Things
Little things star cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, is once again coming together to bring in an audible prequel for the audience named Jab Dhruv Met Kavya.

The last season of the show left off on quite sweet note with the two characters getting engaged. The show focused on their love story and the ups and downs in their relationship but nobody knew what brought them together in the first place.

Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv) and Mithila Palkar, while talking to the IndianExpress said that the upcoming show is “something similar, but also something different.”

Dhruv revealed: “It’s a show about how the two of them met so its actually cuter and more innocent in a way. It’s the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more.”

He further went on to say: “It’s a narrative. It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time", reported IndianExpress

“It is like a radio play. It’s not a reminiscing or telling of a story”, added Mithila.

The actor/director also shared how they both translated such a beautiful chemistry in an audible format: “We did record a few session together of course. In fact, we did record a few days together. So while you are doing it. I think both of us felt as if it is similar only. There is not much difference.”

Whereas Palkar revealed that her confidence in her character helped a lot in taking control to perform the audio version.

Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya has been released and is streaming on Audible. 

