 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Ben Affleck stepped out for the first time since his ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore a diamond band.

The Argo star was seen wearing light colours with a black backpack over his shoulder when heading to an office in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon and looked handsome as ever.

This is the first time the 50-year-old actor has been seen since his ex-wife wore a diamond eternity band while grocery shopping over the weekend. The piece of jewelry may be from her 44-year-old beau John Miller.

Affleck has started a new life since wedding his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in Georgia in August which means he is wearing a new band of his own too.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Ben looked cool and comfortable in an untucked light blue shirt with cream-colored belted slacks.

The star added cream-colored sneakers with a maroon line on the sole as he added a silver bracelet to his wrist that The Tender Bar shares son Sam, 10, and daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex Garner.

The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore on Sunday was a gift from her boyfriend Miller.

This sighting comes after Lopez said she feels like she's in 'heaven' with Affleck.


More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other
Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral
House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year
Cardi B donates $100K to her old school in surprise visit

Cardi B donates $100K to her old school in surprise visit
Meghan Markle considering UK return after ‘validated’ outings?

Meghan Markle considering UK return after ‘validated’ outings?
Meghan Markle branded ‘havoc behind the scenes’ over ‘PR stunt’

Meghan Markle branded ‘havoc behind the scenes’ over ‘PR stunt’
'Morbius' turns to Netflix after Box Office flop: report

'Morbius' turns to Netflix after Box Office flop: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?

Latest

view all