Pakistan to participate in women's tent pegging grand Prix in Jordan

Ayesha Ahmed Khan (L) and Zoya Meer. — Provided by the reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan’s three-member team will participate in the women’s tent pegging grand Prix in Jordan this month, an official of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan confirmed to Geo News.

Asad Hayyat, secretary general of EFP told Geo News that the women’s international tent pegging championship will be held in the historic and archaeological city of Petra in Jordan from September 22 to 24.

Pakistan will be represented by Kinza Farhat and Ayesha Ahmed Khan along with Zoya Meer in the event.

According to Asad, the Pakistani team was selected after open trials conducted by the federation. The team is currently training in Lahore and scheduled to depart for Jordan from Sialkot on 20th September.

This is the second major international event for Pakistan women's tent pegging team since their participation in an event in South Africa last year.

Meanwhile, Kinza Farhat – a member of the Pakistan Tent Pegging Team – told Geo News that she’s looking forward to giving her best for the country.

“Riding has always been a passion, and I feel the luckiest to be selected for the national team, now I am not doing it for myself but for my country, the responsibility is on my shoulders and I will give my all for Pakistan,” said Kinza, 26, who is also a mass communication graduate.

