Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian is sharing her heart-touching moment from the first season of the show's first Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The 41-year-old reality star appeared in a promotional clip for the series, saying, her 'favorite moment from season one was' the moment she learned that she had achieved the feat on her fourth and final try.

'You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times - this was the last time I could ever take it - so if I don’t [pass], then this law school journey is over for me,' the socialite said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality revealed late last year that she had achieved the feat in a social media post.

'OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!' she said in a December 12 post. 'Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.'


