Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian showed off a gorgeous diamond engagement ring in new pictures and looked as smashing as ever.

Kim recently modeled a $33K emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on her index finger for Tiffany & Co.

The 41-year-old blonde bombshell looked stunning as she went out of her way to show off the rock in images shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

This comes after she called her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson a 'cutie' during a sit-down with Interview. And she also said the comedian was a good man: 'He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.'

This could be seen as Kim opening the door for reconciliation. It was just five weeks ago that the SKIMS founder shocked fans by splitting from the SNL vet after they seemed very in love.

Kim's diamond ring is the Tiffany Novo emerald-cut engagement ring with a Pavé Diamond Platinum Band which is valued at about $33,500, according to the brand's website.

When Kim became engaged to Kanye West, she received a stunning $1million diamond ring from designer Lorraine Schwartz.

In the new images, the Selfish author also had on bracelets from the same brand.


