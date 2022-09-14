Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk recently shared details about her relationship with her son in a latest interview.



Speaking with E! News, Maye revealed that she shared close bond with her 51-year-old son during Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards over the weekend.

“He is very sweet and kind and thoughtful,” said the 74-year-old, adding that Elon wished to be here tonight but “he’s gone to Morocco”.

Maye was reportedly honoured with the Breakthrough Model Award for her decade long career as a dietitian and model.

Reflecting on her journey, she noted, “I never expected that to happen, because, you know, as a dietitian, I would help people eat well so they could be in better health.

“It seems with modelling and then with my book, women are relating to the struggles and then they do have to keep on working at their goals to succeed,” she remarked.

Maye also revealed her motto in life is to “enjoy what you are doing”.

“And if you don’t enjoy? You change it. It’s scary to change, you don’t know what's going to happen. But you can't live in misery all your life,” she added in the end.