 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie was reportedly seen upset hours after leaving the house of her close pal Cara Delevingne on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the British supermodel sparked health concerns after her “dishevelled public appearances” at the airport a week ago.

In the photos surfaced online, the Barbie star seemed to wipe away tears around 5 p.m. while on her way to Los Angeles International Airport. The actress looked distressed in a black strapless top and matching sweatshirt.

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

The actress was seen holding her hand up to her face, and appeared to be emotional. Further details of what happened inside the property have not emerged.

Earlier in the day, Cara’s sister Poppy Delevingne was also reportedly seen at the property, leaving in a black SUV.

It is pertinent to mention that Cara did not show up on the launch of her fashion collection honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld in New York on Monday.

Meanwhile, the model did not even attend the Emmy Awards alongside her fellow cast of her show Only Murders in the Building

More From Entertainment:

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall
Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen
‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress
Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert
Meghan Markle does a ‘deep curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as respect

Meghan Markle does a ‘deep curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as respect
Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen
GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

Latest

view all