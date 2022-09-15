 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeths funeral cost

British TV presenter Piers Morgan on Wednesday lashed out at The New York Times for publishing a report on who would pay for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The NYT said, " Queen II's funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigil and rituals, will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with soaring energy prices and high inflation."

Reacting to the report, Morgan wrote, "Oh shut up, you clowns.You have no understanding about how we Brits feel about our great Queen, or you'd stop click-baiting all this negative garbage."

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeths funeral cost


More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern
Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall
Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen
‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress
Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Latest

view all