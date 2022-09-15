 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video
Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video

Britney Spears’ fans are worried for the pop star after she cried during a dance video despite claiming that it was not a “breakdown” but a much needed “release.”

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker dropped a video on her Instagram in which she could be seen bursting into tears after an energetic dance performance.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!!” the singer captioned the video. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!”

“Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling,” she added.

However, the Princess of Pop’s followers were still concerned for her well-being and urged her to seek therapy for her mental health.

“This woman needs help before it’s too late,” one concerned fan commented. “If you love this woman stop encouraging this behavior.”

“This is not normal behavior people… she has been through so much and clearly looks like she is about to lose it. This is sad,” another added.

“Oh Brit. You really need help. And no I’m not a hater for saying that on the contrary we want her well being and she needs help processing her ordeal. I feel like she has no one,” another chimed in.

This reel of the singer comes amid the on-going drama with her sons, Jayden and Sean, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch
Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus

Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with 'Kala Chashma' performance

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with 'Kala Chashma' performance
King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth

King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth
Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo

Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo
Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles

Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles
Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?
Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war
Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding
R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

Latest

view all