 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas has shared some spooky details while shooting for her latest film, Blonde, in which she has portrayed the movie icon, Marilyn Monroe on screen.

During the press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the No Time to Die actress revealed that she felt the presence of Monroe’s spirit with her during the shoot of Blonde.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” De Armas told the media at he event.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” she added.

The Knives Out starlet also noted how surreal her comments may have sounded but said, “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

Film director Andrew Dominik agreed with De Armas and said that filming, especially in real-life locations from Monroe’s past, created a deep connection with her.

“It definitely took on elements of being like a séance,” he described.

Based on the troubled life of the Misfits star, Blonde debuted at the Venice Film Festival and received a 14-minute standing ovation.

Blonde will be available to stream on Netflix on 28 September.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol
Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos

Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos
Jennifer Garner reportedly engaged following her ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Garner reportedly engaged following her ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after emotional dancing video

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after emotional dancing video
Amber Heard ‘nearly killed’ Johnny Depp in their marriage: Insider

Amber Heard ‘nearly killed’ Johnny Depp in their marriage: Insider
‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

Meghan Markle bashed for 'attention seeking' PDA in front of Queen coffin

Meghan Markle bashed for 'attention seeking' PDA in front of Queen coffin
Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video

Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video
Amazon Prime Original unveils release date for Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma'

Amazon Prime Original unveils release date for Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma'
Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch
Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus

Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Latest

view all